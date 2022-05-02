APC greets Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

The All Progressives Congress felicitates with the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Fitr, signifying the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

National Publicity Secretary of APC , Felix Morka in a statement enjoined Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to uphold the virtues and essence of Ramadan, through supplications, personal sacrifice, hospitality, charity, good neighbourliness and tolerance as taught by the Glorious Qur’an and the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him.

The APC calls on all patriots to remain steadfast in the arduous task of nation building, and to use the occasion to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in the land.