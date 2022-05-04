APC extends sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms

The All Progressives Congress has extended the Party’s Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka last day for Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022.

The statement adds that Congresses to elect Local Government Area, State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.