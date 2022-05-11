PDP Organs Holding Crucial Meeting
All organs of the peoples democratic party are meeting in Abuja ahead of the party’s national executive committee meeting later tonight.
The Organs comprised national caucus and the governors forum of the party. They are expected to arrive at a common ground and transmit their position to National Executive Committee (NEC).
Major decisions to be taken at the meeting revolves around zoning of the party’s Presidential ticket but it appears that they have not been able to agree on the issue.