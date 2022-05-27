2023: Peter Obi Joins Labour Party

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi as formally joined the Labour Party to pursue his presidential ambition in the 2023 general election. He made the announcement via his twitter handle on Friday 27 May 2022.

Obi said since his resignation from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with his persona and principles, he has consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure that he and his supporters do not complicate the route to the desired destination.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family. I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down. He said.

Obi thanked all Nigerians, especially the youths who have joined him in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.” He added.