Ibrahim Musa Gusau Emerges Next NFF President

Ibrahim Musa Gusau as emerged as the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) at the 78th Elective Congress of the football governing body, which took place in Benin, Edo State on Friday.

Gusau was in the race with 11 other contestants vying for the top football post vacated by Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the expiration of his two-term tenure September 2022.

Other contestants are namely; Abba Yola, the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Adam Mouktar Mohammed, the current chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association; Amanze Uchegbulam, the current chairman of the Imo State Football Association; Dr. Christian Emeruwa, a sports administration lecturer and David-Buhari Doherty, a football scout based in the United Kingdom.

others were Idah Peterside, a former goalkeeper for Enyimba and pundit with Supersports; Musa Ahmadu, a former General Secretary of the NFF; Seyi Akinwunmi, the current 1st Vice President of the NFF; Shehu Dikko, the NFF’s 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the LMC; Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, the vice chairman of Plateau State Football Association.

The first round of the election result saw Gusau with 21 votes, beating his closest rival, former first Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who received 12 votes, to emerge the next NFF President. Gusau was short of receiving the necessary 22 votes to win in the first round which lead to a possibility of a rerun. Other candidates opted not to participate in a rerun.