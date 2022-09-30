Nigeria 62nd Independence: President Buhari to Address The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, Saturday, 1st October 2022 address the nation as part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria. President will address the nation at 7 am.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) , in statement advised all television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

This will be President Buhari’s last independence day broadcast to the nation. Nigeria got her independence in 1960. The country celebrates October 1 every year as Independence Day.