Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election for APC to Hold January 27
The All Progressives Congress has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State.
National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a Statement said Thursday 27th January, 2022 is the date for the conduct of the Governorship Primary Election.
The party fixed the sale of the forms at twenty two point five million naira, While the nomination form costs twenty million naira, the expression of interest form costs two point five million naira.
However, female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.