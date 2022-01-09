President Buhari To Visit Ogun State

President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a state visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13, 2022 In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, the President, during the visit, will inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The statement adds that President Buhari will be welcomed at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange, at 10a.m, where the first project will be inaugurated.