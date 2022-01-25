Senate Passes Harmonised version of Electoral Act

The Senate has rescinded its decision on Clause 84 of the electoral Act amendment Bill 2010 and passed a harmonised version of both Chambers.

The Senate had passed the amendment bill approving Direct, indirect and consensus as options for mode of conducting Primaries by Political Parties but the House of Representatives approved only direct and indirect rejecting consensus.