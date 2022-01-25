Search
Senate Passes Harmonised version of Electoral Act

Henry Solomon January 25, 2022

The Senate  has rescinded its decision on Clause 84 of the electoral Act amendment Bill 2010 and passed a harmonised version of both Chambers.
 
The Senate had passed the amendment bill approving Direct, indirect and consensus as options for mode of conducting Primaries by Political Parties but the House of Representatives approved only direct and indirect rejecting consensus.
But the harmonised version provided for the direct, indirect and consensus with clear definition of how a Consensus Candidate will emerge which is through a written consent of all cleared aspirants.
