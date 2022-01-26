APC National Chair Denies Zoning

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni says the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

A statement by the Director General Media Affairs to Governor Buni, Mamman Mohammed, described the publication of a purported list on Zoning as just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party.

The statement urged the public to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.