House urges evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

House of Representatives has asked for immediate evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine inview of the current state of affairs in that country.

In a motion moved

as a matter of urgent public importance by representative Munir Ahmed, the house notes that there are hundreds of Nigerians in Ukraine, located in Eastern Europe, undertaking educational pursuits foreign mission, sports and others.

lawmakers while contributing want the ministry of foreign affairs and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to put in place a mechanism to ascertain the number of Nigerian Citizens in Ukraine and make arrangements for the safe return of those willing to leave.

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the house committee on foreign affairs will liaise with the relevant ministry in order to fast track the process.