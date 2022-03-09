APC CECPC Approves Zoning Formula for National Convention

During its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning. This was made known in a statement signed by the Party’s Director (Publicity)

as detailed below:

NORTH-CENTRAL: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. National Physically Challenged Leader (zoned to the FCT)

7. Zonal Secretary

8. Zonal Youth Leader

9. Zonal Organising Secretary

10. Zonal Women Leader

11. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

12. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-SOUTH: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States

1. National Vice Chairman (South South)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH – WEST: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman

3. National Youth Leader

4. Deputy National Auditor

5. Zonal Secretary

6. Zonal Youth Leader

7. Zonal Organising Secretary

8. Zonal Women Leader

9. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

10. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-EAST: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

1. Deputy National Chairman (South)

2. National Vice Chairman (South East)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organising Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH – EAST: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States

1. Deputy National Chairman (North)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (North East)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organisig Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH -WEST: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States

1. National Vice Chairman (North West)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organising Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex-Officio Member

Zonal Representatives on the CECPC wil coordinate the process in each zones.