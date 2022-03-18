Almakura solicits support of House APC caucus

A National chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress Tanko Almakura has met with the APC caucus in the House of Representatives to canvass for support as the countdown to the March 26 convention of the party continues.

He told the lawmakers that his agenda is inclusiveness, by ensuring a fair and level playing field, and remains open to ideas that will build the APC.

Almakura added that as member of the merger committee that birthed the APC he would continue to do what it takes to jealously guard the accord of the merger which today is a success story in Nigeria’s political landscape.

House Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, house leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa and some lawmakers expressed appreciation and support to him.