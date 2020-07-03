COVID-19: LASG reopens schools Aug 3

The Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of both public and private schools, beginning from Aug. 3 for students in transitional classes.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this while briefing newsmen on the update of the management of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement came after over three months of lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said that Senior Secondary 3 (SS3) and Technical 3 students will resume on Aug. 3 while the Junior Secondary 3 (JS3) will wait for assessment for one week.

“All schools and educational institutions will remain closed.

“We continue to support online teaching of curriculum during this period.

“However, students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public examinations ahead of them are permitted to resume at only day schools as soon as possible for revision classes and examination.

“All educational establishments are to follow established public health guidelines and protocol for re-opening the schools for these categories of students.

“For the avoidance of doubt, students impacted by this directive are those in J.S.3 and S.S.3.

“Our tertiary institutions are to continue their online academic activities which are at various advanced stages,’’ he said.

According to him, the reopening applies to only day schools both public and private, while boarding schools remain shut.

The governor said that curfew in the state remained 10.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m. while social and event centres remained closed.

He also said that religious and worship centres, bars and spars to remain closed.

According to him, no mass gathering of burials and weddings should be more than 20 people while sports facilities within residential estates can open with not more than 20 people.

He said that businesses willing to open should register with Safety Commission on www.lasgsafetyreg.com (NAN)

