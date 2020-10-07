President Buhari: All Necessary Measures In Place To Ensure Peaceful, Transparent And Credible Gubernatorial Election In Ondo

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State is peaceful, transparent and credible.

President Buhari also assured the electorate in Ondo of the provision of adequate security to forestall any breach of the peace by unscrupulous elements.

In a video message to party supporters at the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the Ondo Governorship Election, the President urged the electorate to turn out en masse to vote on Saturday without fear of molestation.

He expressed confidence that the party supporters will vote in accordance with the laws guiding the Electoral Process.

Urging the electorate in Ondo to vote for continuity and progress, President Buhari explained why Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the APC candidate, deserved re-election.

”I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance.

”His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing, just as he has taken the State to an enviable level and on the path of prosperity.

”Having had the privilege of commissioning some of his projects, which I consider enduring legacies, I join you here today to declare that Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term.

”I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term,” he said.

On the party’s campaign, the President said he was encouraged by the large turnout at the grand finale, noting that he had keenly followed events in the State as regards the Governorship election.

”I have taken a special interest not necessarily because my party is involved but because my focus and attention have been to ensure that we maximize every given opportunity to raise the bar in our collective desire to deepen democracy,’’ he said.

President Buhari also used the occasion to commend the party’s national and zonal leadership, and the APC family in Ondo State for upholding internal democracy and ensuring a hitch-free party primary.

The President noted that internal democracy, which is regarded as a major ingredient in the electoral process, was not merely encouraged in Ondo State but zealously nurtured.

”I salute the courage and the demonstrated capacity of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni. I thank you for conducting a hitch-free party primary in Ondo State.

”I congratulate the APC family in Ondo State on this uncommon display of brotherliness, candour and doggedness.

”May I, therefore, salute all other governorship aspirants who accepted the outcome of the primary election and decided to work for the success of the candidate and incumbent, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. Their patriotic and selfless conduct shall serve as an enduring reference point in party politics.

”I must not fail to equally acknowledge the efforts made by Party Leaders, especially from the South West, who spared time to manage the post-primary period ahead of today,” he said.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 7, 2020