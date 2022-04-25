Senate President mourns Alaafin of Oyo

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, has described the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi the Third, as a great loss to the Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora, and to Nigeria as a nation.

In a statement by the special adviser to the President of the Senate on media and publicity Ola Awoniyi Senator Lawan condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State and the entire Yoruba race over the loss of a great African traditional ruler who he said represented the culture and traditionof the Yoruba people and the great history of Oyo Empire.

Senator Lawan observed that Adeyemi, in his long reign, contributed greatly to the social and physical development of the old Western State, Oyo State and entire Nigeria, whether under military rule or in the burgeoning democracy.