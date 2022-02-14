VP OSINBAJO REPRESENTS NIGERIA AT LIBERIA’S BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, departs Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s Bicentennial Anniversary.

Vice President Osinbajo is joining other leaders across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to hold at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

The Vice President will also attend other events in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.

Liberia was founded in 1822 when freed black people started relocating to West Africa from the United States.

On July 26, 1847, the country proclaimed its independence and became the Republic of Liberia.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is being accompanied on the trip by Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the office of the Vice President, in a press release, indicated that the Nigerian delegation is expected back in the country on Tuesday, February 15.