VP Osinbajo Hosts UK Minister for Africa

Following the tough stance by leaders of the Economic Community of the West African States against recent coups d’etat in the sub-region, the cooperation of the international community including other global, regional bodies and financial institutions will concretize the efforts against unconstitutional changes of government and deter coup plotters.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this when he received the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, who was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

The Vice President said there is a lot of attention being paid to coups d’etat going on, especially in the West African sub-region, stressing that it is important that a closer look has to be taken at how to prevent and deter coups detat and adventurers of various kinds who want to take over governments by force.

Speaking on the government’s efforts in the area of energy transition and economic development, the Vice President restated Nigeria’s commitment to the post COP26 agenda while calling on the wealthier countries in the international community to fulfil their obligation, especially in funding gas as a transition fuel.

He commended the United Kingdom’s acknowledgement of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan, among other efforts to ensure growth in the economy and foster prosperity among the people.

Earlier in her remarks, the UK Minister for Africa, Ford, recalled the cordial relationship that exists between Nigeria and the UK, noting the need for improved collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, and green energy, among others.

She commended the excellent job done by the Buhari Administration with the Economic Sustainability Plan which has ensured a positive growth trajectory of the economy.