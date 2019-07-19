First Batch of 428 Sokoto Pilgrims Transported to Saudi Arabia

The first batch of 428 intending Muslim pilgrims from Sokoto State were on Friday transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.

Malam Yakubu Gidan-Igwai,the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto.

He that the pilgrims were from Gada, Yabo and Tureta local government areas of the state.

He said that the pilgrims were transported to the Holy land via Air Flaners Airline which left the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport at about 6.15am.

Gidan-Igwai said the pilgrims were advised before departure to be law abiding in the holy land to avoid any harassment.

He said the state government had made necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the exercise; from the pilgrims’ departure to Saudi Arabia and their return to Nigeria.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large while in the Holy land and avoid acts capable of denting the image of Nigeria.