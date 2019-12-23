Governor Sani Bello Urges Christians To Emulate The Virtues And Lifestyle Of Jesus Christ

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the Christian faithful as they celebrate this year’s Christmas to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, Governor Sani Bello admonished Christians to celebrate the occasion, reflecting on the true essence of life and creation generally.

The Governor stated that in this period of love as exemplified in the Birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, there is the need for all Christians to show love and share with neighbours especially the less privileged for a peaceful and prosperous society.

He urged Christians to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Jesus Christ who, during his mission on Earth, was an embodiment of Love, Peace, Tolerance, Compassion and empathy for the weak and ultimately laid down his life for humanity to thrive.

Governor Sani Bello used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s resolve to repositioning the State for greater development,

particularly in the critical sectors towards her economic emancipation and self actualization.

The Governor called on all Nigerlites to be security conscious before, during and after the festive period and as well report any suspicious persons or group of persons who dare to disrupt the desired peace to the appropriate security agencies, stressing that the issue of insecurity is a collective responsibility of everyone.

He commended the efforts of the Military and other security agencies who, jointly, have intensified their operations against armed bandits and other criminal minds, saying such efforts have yielded positive results leading to drastic reduction in cases of abduction, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

While congratulating the Christian faithful on the occasion of Christmas, Governor Sani Bello enjoined Nigerlites to continue to pray for the peace, stability and progress of the state and the country.

