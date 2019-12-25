Church Organises Love Feast to Celebrate Christmas, Preaches Unity

0
Religion
December 25, 2019
The Cedar Tree Worship Centre, Jos, has organised a Love Feast to celebrate Christmas and preach unity amongst its congregation and the society.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos at the event, the Pastor of the church, Rev. Maclean Dapar, said the annual event was meant to foster love and preach the essence of Christmas.

Dapar said Christmas is a special day for Christians as it commemorates the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ which symbolises love, peace and unity.

He said the feast was to foster unity for the congregation as a family and called on Christians globally to embrace peace and unity as it the greatest symbol of Christmas, which the birth of Christ had brought.

He said the love feast had over the years increased and improved the bond amongst members of the congregations, and therefore, the spirit must continue.

“Christmas is all about salvation through the coming of Christ; he came in exchange for our sins with righteousness, so as to redeem us.

“We should also use this Christmas to make peace as individuals and extend hands of fellowship in sharing what God has given to us to those in need,’’ he said.

Earlier in his message with the Theme ‘’Joy to the World’, Dakar said that some Christians got frustrated during the celebrations because they concentrated more on the merriment more than the birth of Christ, saying earthly things should not take away the joy of his coming.

One of the Church members, Prof. Georgina Samuel, Dean of Natural Sciences, University of Jos, said that the feast was a platform for them to share what they had with other members of the congregation and also receive gifts.

“My relationship with other church members has become closer through the love feast.

“The celebration of Christmas is to remind us that a gift was given to us through the birth of Jesus Christ,” Samuel said. (NAN) 

