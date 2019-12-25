Gov. Buni Rejoices with Christians on Christmas

0
Religion
December 25, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed his congratulations and best wishes to the Christian faithful across the state and the country as they mark Christmas today.

Image may contain: 1 person, text

The governor notes that Christmas is a time of worship and coming together of family and of stock taking and looking to the future with hope and determination.

The governor therefore rejoices with Christians on this festive occasion and prays for a peaceful and memorable Christmas celebration across the state and the country.

His Excellency Governor Buni also urges Christians, at this pivotal moment in the life of the nation when all hands must remain on deck to move the country forward, to use the occasion to pray more for peace, security and the progress of our state and our country.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego
Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.