Gov. Buni Rejoices with Christians on Christmas

His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed his congratulations and best wishes to the Christian faithful across the state and the country as they mark Christmas today.

The governor notes that Christmas is a time of worship and coming together of family and of stock taking and looking to the future with hope and determination.

The governor therefore rejoices with Christians on this festive occasion and prays for a peaceful and memorable Christmas celebration across the state and the country.

His Excellency Governor Buni also urges Christians, at this pivotal moment in the life of the nation when all hands must remain on deck to move the country forward, to use the occasion to pray more for peace, security and the progress of our state and our country.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego

Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture