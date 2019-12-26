NOA Canvasses Year-Round Christmas Virtues

As Nigerians join the world for the 2019 Christmas celebrations, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to imbibe, throughout the year, the virtues of love, mutual acceptance and good neighbourliness which Christmas teaches.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari in a message of felicitation with the Christian faithful said the birth of Christ is believed to be a show of God’s love to humanity, therefore humanity, especially Nigerians, should reciprocate that love even beyond Christmas by always seeking what is best for their neighbour and their country.

Abari said the annual Christmas season which comes close to the year’s end should serve not just as a period of merry making but also of individual annual stock taking and sober reflection on how to be a better compatriot and mirror the virtues of Christmas throughout the following year.

He observed the common brotherhood that Nigerians usually display at Christmas, through the sharing of gifts, food and fun times, irrespective of tribe, class or creed, noting that such mutual society should transcend festive seasons and remain part of our daily life as a people.

While wishing the Christian faithful a joyous Christmas season, he admonished Nigerians to also take all necessary precautions for their personal and family safety throughout the season.

Paul Odenyi

Assistant Director, Press