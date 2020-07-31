Eid-el-Kabir: NUJ tasks Muslims on prayer against insecurity

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el Kabir, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has called for prayers for the security and peace of the territory and the country at large.

The council led by Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche said in a statement on Friday that the occasion should be a period for prayers, love and tolerance.

The statement was signed by the council’s Secretary, Mr Ochiaka Ugwu.

According to the council, tolerance and kindness among all peoples and religious groups are important for national development.

“We are at a very difficult period in the FCT and Nigeria as a whole, with serious security challenges coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This Eid-el Kabir offers an opportunity for our Muslim colleagues to take these issues in prayers to Allah and seek His mercy and goodness.

“This is an opportunity to be exemplary in prayers, kind deeds, tolerance and other virtues that promote the wellbeing of our various communities,” it said.

It urged journalists to also use the period to report better.

“We should challenge governments on poor and failing infrastructure, insecurity and other issues that threaten our common existence,” the council said.

It urged journalists in FCT not to compromise their safety and health, while discharging their duties.

“Take all precautions to stay safe. We will continue to work for your common good; we wish you the best of the season,” it added.

The council appealed to Nigerians to join hands to defeat coronavirus by complying with the guidelines.

(NAN)