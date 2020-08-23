Sultan of Sokoto Clocks 64: Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Of Niger State Extols His Qualities

Abubakar Sani Belllo, the Governor of Niger state and the Chairman North Central Governors Forum wish to join the league of well wishers to felicitate with Your Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto and Sarkin Musulmai, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on your 64th birthday anniversary.”

This is contained in a congratulatory message made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje to the renowned monarch and retired Army General.

Governor Sani Bello described the Sultan as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding promoters of Justice, unity, peace and harmony in the country.

The Governor said as head of the Jama’atu Nasirl Islam , JNI, President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), the Sultan has shown exemplary roles and has contributed immensely towards building a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.

As the Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and a Governor in a front line advocacy for the development of every region in Nigeria, “I can attest to the fact that your birth and reign are blessings to humanity, considering the selfless service and demonstration of true and excellent traditional leadership you have exhibited.

Your virtues ventilated on peace and unity remain a reference point for leaders in the north and beyond, we will continue to celebrate you because you have endeared yourself to all Nigerians of goodwill, regardless of cultural, religious and political persuasions, owing to your relentless pursuit of peace and ethno-religious harmony among the diverse people.

As a spiritual leader and traditional ruler, you have over the years, distinguished yourself as an exemplary leader, traversing the length and breadth of the country, preaching peaceful co-existence and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.

I join your well-wishers and other well-meaning Nigerians in celebrating your birth and commending your role in fostering mutual understanding, intra and inter religious harmony as well as your humanitarian services across the country”. The Governor said.

He also appreciated his Eminence for championing poverty reduction, healthcare and educational programmes for the most vulnerable under his reign as a spiritual and traditional leader of the people.

The Governor prayed Almighty Allah grants the Sultan more years of sound health, wisdom and happiness to keep building bridges of peace, tolerance and development across Nigeria.

Once again Happy 64th Birthday your Eminence.

Mary Noel-Berje,