Islamic New Year: Kano Govt declares

By Aisha Ahmed

The Kano State Government has declared Aug. 9, 2021, as work-free day to mark the Hijrah 1443 (Islamic New Year), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The government announced this in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, on Friday in Kano.

It said that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has urged all residents to utilise the day and pray for the state and the country at large.

“The Governor urged workers to use the work-free day to pray for the country to be delivered from the prevailing security challanges,” it said.

Ganduje, according to the statement, also congratulated Muslims on the dawn of the new Islamic year (1443AH), saying that it calls for thanksgiving and sober reflection. The statement further appealed for the support and cooperation of the people, as the government strive hard to improve their lives in the face of challenges facing the nation.

NAN reports that Aug. 9, 2021, is equivalent to Muharram 1, 1443 AH, which marks the beginning of Islamic New Year. (NAN)