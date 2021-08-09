Senate President on Islamic New Year

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Muslim Ummah as they join the rest of the Islamic World in marking the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1443 AH.

In a statement by the special adviser to the President of the Senate on media and publicity Ola Awoniyi Senator Lawan used the occasion to thank the Almighty Allah for the privilege He mercifully granted Muslim Ummah to witness the New year.

He advised that as they begin the New Year they should not relent in living in accordance with the injunctions of the Islamic Faith and in prayers for peace in Nigeria and the world over as the National Assembly will continue to carry out legislative interventions in the interest of the Nation including the review of the 1999 Constitution as soon as it reconvens from recess