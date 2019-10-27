Dr. Lawan, President of the Senate Flag off Free Medical Outreach

President of the Senate flagged off a free medical outreach comprising mainly of eye examination and surgery, and a mass animal vaccination for my constituents in Yobe North Senatorial District of Yobe state. ‬

The flag off which was carried out in different centers in the Senatorial district namely General Hospital, Gashua; Maternity Clinic Gashua; Federal Medical Centre, Nguru and Mallam Baba Hospital, Nguru will cover persons with medical needs in all the local government areas in Yobe North Senatorial District.

We have decided to embark on this exercise because I want our people to have good health, enjoy their lives and live well in our community.

During the last medical outreach I sponsored, we made provisions for 400 persons, but at the end of the exercise, over 800 persons turned up but were not attended to because our provisions did not extend to that number.

This time around, I have made provisions for adequate medical attention to every individual that needs such. Everybody who turns up for the medical outreach will be attended to.

As representatives of the people, it is our duty that they are well represented. On my part, I will continue to do all that is necessary to meet the yearnings and aspirations on the people who freely elected me into the National Assembly.

Let me use this opportunity to thank all those who supported me in the planning of the medical outreach. You efforts are quite appreciated.