National Assembly Holds Security Meeting

0
Domestic, National Assembly, Security
October 27, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
National Assembly Holds Security Meeting

The National Assembly had another security meeting at the National Assembly complex to address the prevailing security challenges confronting the FCT and Nigeria at large.

This time around, the meeting was expanded to accommodate more stakeholders. For example, we invited the Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami to the meeting to enlighten us more on how we can use technology to tackle security challenges faced within the FCT.

We’ll continue to do everything possible to find a solution to the security situations in the FCT and the country.

Posted by

Tanimu is an Online Editor with Africa's Largest TV Network. Produces when not on Social media.

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.