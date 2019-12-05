Abia Police Kills a Notorious Armed Robber on Wanted List

The police in Abia state has killed a wanted notorious armed robber, Sampson Iheukwumere Nwokocha, AKA Grave of Ossah Mgbaja in Umuahia North LGA.

The Police displayed the dead body of the notorious armed robber at the premises of the Police Command to the excitement of the public that the criminal had tormented during his hay days.

In a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna said on 6th November the late Nwokocha who was recently released from prison led armed robbery gang that invaded Helson Hotel, Umuahia and robbed Staff and Guests at about 0250, during which, a Police man on duty was shot dead and his riffle carted away.

Also on the 10th of November at about 0920hrs the late Nwokocha and his gang robbed the attendants and customers of Forte oil service station along Bank road, Umuahia.

The release stated that on different occasions, he led a gang that snatched vehicles within and outside the capital city, Umuahia thus Enugu road, Warri street by Calabar, world bank Housing Estate and robbed Oceanic foods, superlative oil along mission hill, all in Umuahia including God is Good Motors along mission hill, another super market besides Crunchies were all robbed before he planned to attack Umuahia Correctional Service Centre (Prisons) in order to release his mother and other people. In fact, he made life a living hell for residents of the capital City, Umuahia.

Noted that today, in an encounter with tactical Team of the Command he was caught up by the superior fire of the Team.

With his death, residents can sleep with two eyes closed.

FIC (Abia State)