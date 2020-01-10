Perpetrators of Plateau and Kogi killings will not go unpunished- Minister of Police Affairs

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has decried recent attacks in Plateau and Kogi communities which claimed lives of innocent Nigerians within one week.

While commiserating with the government and people of the two states over the dastardly and highly reprehensible attacks, the Minister affirmed that those responsible for these heinous crimes will be made to face the full wrath of the law, as the Police and other security agencies are investigating the attacks with the view to unraveling its root cause and apprehend those responsible accordingly.

Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi

Minister of Police Affairs



The Minister therefore reassures Nigerians of his Ministry’s commitment, to work assiduously with relevant stakeholders to retool policing architecture in Nigeria which will culminate in more Police visibilities, Police community partnership and deepening the intelligence and technological base of Nigeria Police Force to enable it realize its full potentials.

Muhammad Maigari assures that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill which will take effect in the year 2020 will in no small measure assist in bridging infrastructural gaps for a more proactive Policing in Nigeria.