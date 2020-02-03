Vatican Sends Hundreds of Thousands of Masks to China

(Photo:

Vincenzo Han Duo, New York Post)

The Vatican has shipped hundreds of thousands of face masks to the Chinese provinces of Hubei, Zhejiang and Fujian in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued to CNN, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the masks were sent “to help stop the spread of the contamination of coronavirus.”

The initiative comes from the Office of Papal charities, the Chinese Missionary Center in Italy, with the help of the Vatican Pharmacy. The statement did not provide with a specific number of masks nor with specific dates.

