Army Day: COAS inaugurates projects nationwide

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated several projects across the eight divisions of Nigerian Army nationwide in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2020.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Musa said the projects were in line with the desire of the Chief of Army Staff to uplift the living standards of army personnel and ensure excellent civil-military relations.

He said that some of the projects inaugurated were in the areas of troops’ living accommodation, office accommodation, Clinics/hospitals, schools, roads construction, corporate social responsibility and intervention activities in many communities in Nigeria.

According to him, a total of 138 flats of accommodation for personnel have been commissioned in Dalet Barracks and Ribadu Cantonment in 1 Division Kaduna.

“Similarly, in 2 Division Area of Responsibility, the newly built Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade Complex, Corporal and Below Quarters, Brigade’s Medical Centre and a Guard House were inaugurated.

“Additionally, the foundation laying of Barracks Investment Initiative Programme and Commissioning of Community Civic Centre at Uhonmora-Ora Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State were also done during this period.

“While in 3 Armoured Division Jos, a huge Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Rhino Officers’ Mess Chalets, Rhino Officers Mess Sit-Out Garden and NAOWA Administration Office were inaugurated,” he said.

Musa said that TY Buratai Subaltern Lodge, Transit Accommodation for Soldiers, Physical Cloak Room, 6 Division Garrison Kitchen and an Office complex were successfully completed and inaugurated in 6 Division PortHarcourt.

He added that Brigade Medical Centre, kitchen, a mosque and a chapel as well as K9 Kennel have been equally commissioned.

The spokesperson said that some troops of 7 Division Maiduguri conducted cleaning up of streets and clearing of gutters along Baga road market, Maiduguri town, Borno as part of the activities marking the NADCEL 2020.

He said that a newly built Camp Delta Force Quick Reaction Base has been commissioned to facilitate reaction time in the efforts to end terrorism in the area.

According to him, 585 Signal Regiment Office accommodation, Dental Clinic and Maternity Wards of 8 Division Hospital, were completed and commissioned during the period.

Also completed were 26 Battalion Parade Ground, the Battalion’s Arms Store, Operations Room and Hall of Fame and Solar Energy Power Project.

He said that free medical assistance and Sanitation exercise were also carried out in some areas in 8 Division Area of Responsibility.

“In 81 Division Lagos, a newly reconstructed Nigerian Army Barracks Epe was commissioned.

“In Ikeja Military Cantonment, the newly built Nigerian Army Aviation Pilots’ accommodation, newly renovated Corporal and Below Quarters, remodeled 9 Brigade Officers’ Mess and a disinfecting tunnel donated by hypo company were also inaugurated.

“Accordingly, in 82 Division Area of Responsibility, there was routine provision of free medical services to hundreds of people in many communities.

“Also, the six newly constructed blocks of classrooms at community and local education authority schools at Umakohia Ubi Community in Owerri West local Government Area of Imo State have been commissioned among other projects,” he said.

Musa urged all the beneficiaries in the various barracks, cantonments and the lucky communities across the country to take care of the projects for the benefits of their respective communities.

He enjoined the communities to continue to cooperate and support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the efforts to end terrorism and other insecurities in Nigeria.

Musa said all the projects were inaugurated on behalf of the COAS, adding that the Army appreciate Nigerians for their patience and understanding. (NAN)