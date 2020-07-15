Ongoing constable recruitment exercise free -Police

The Police Command in Enugu State says the ongoing police constable recruitment exercise is `absolutely free-of-charge’.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe advised residents of the state wishing to apply to ensure that they pay no kobo to anyone but go online on www.policerecruitment.gov.ng for registration and submission of their applications.

“The ongoing recruitment exercise for constables is `absolutely free-of-charge’. Nobody should play into the hands of fraudsters and racketeers.

“You are not required to pay a kobo to anybody in the entire recruitment exercise,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the application portal would be open for a period of six weeks, which had started on July 14 and close on Aug. 23.

He said: “The Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of the state that online application for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (recruits) will commence from July 14 to August 23.

“Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth; possess a National Identity Number (NIN) and a functional email address; must have a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB with credit pass in English language and Mathematics.

“Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit; and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m for female, who in addition must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment.

“Applicants that meet the requirements from the online registration would be invited for physical screening, which will be done in conformity with COVID-19 prevention protocols, at the State Command Headquarters from August 24 to August 30’’.

Ndukwe called on residents of the state to visit the Police Public Relations Department, State Headquarters, Enugu for more details and/or inquiry.

“They can call the Command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ he added. (NAN)