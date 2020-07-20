Yobe Govt inaugurates task force on reconstruction of public buildings destroyed by insurgents

The Yobe Government on Thursday inaugurated a task force on the rehabilitation, resettlement and reconstruction of public buildings destroyed by insurgents.

Speaking during the inauguration in Damaturu, Gov. Mai- Mala Buni, said said that the Task Force would coordinate and give policy direction on humanitarian interventions in the state.

Buni, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said “inspite of the achievement made during the immediate past administration under a similar committee, there is need to sustain all efforts.

“To ensure full return of normalcy by reconstructing public buildings and providing essential social services to enable our citizens pursue their legitimate goals.”

The members of the task force include the Deputy-Governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana as Chairman, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Wali.

Other representatives of the Yobe House of Assembly member, Ahmed Mirwa; Mohammed Nura, Head of the Civil Service; and Mr Saleh Samanja, the Attorney-General and state Commissioner for Justice, among others. (NAN)