Police deploy 500 personnel to Southern Kaduna – CP

The Police has deployed additional 500 personnel to boost security in southern part of Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Umar Muri, has said.

Muri made the disclosure in a press briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna, while reeling out the achievements recorded by the Command.

He said that the deployment of the policemen had helped to quell the recent communal unrest that ensued in some communities of Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state.

“You need to know that with the timely intervention of the Police and other sister security agencies, the situation has since been brought under control.” He said that the intervention of the police and timely declaration of 24-hour curfew by the state government had facilitated the return of normalcy in the affected areas. “I can assure you that normalcy has fully been restored in the affected areas while some suspects have been arrested and they will be arraigned before the court as soon as possible,” the police commissioner said. On the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions, Muri said no fewer than 13,704 violators were arrested and arraigned before mobile courts and convicted.

He explained that the police had also intensified surveillance and raids of drugs peddling points and had succeeded in arresting five suspects and seized 48 bags of dried leaves weighing 650kg suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The grand design of this effort is to uproot the causes of criminality in the state, since with less drugs in circulation in our communities, there will be less criminal elements in the society,” Muri stressed.