Northern governors condemn attack on Zulum’s convoy

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, describing the act as callous and reprehensible.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, made the condemnation in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

He said the attack on the governor’s convoy on his way to Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state was an act to frustrate his efforts in ensuring the well-being of the vulnerable in the state.

The governor expressed concern that Zulum was attacked while on the way to distribute palliatives to Internally Displaced Persons for the Sallah celebration.

Lalong said the incident was a desperate attempt by criminal elements to sabotage Zulum’s efforts toward reducing the sufferings of IDPs who had been traumatised by terrorists.

“This regrettable attack shows the desperation by enemies of peace and humanity at large to jeopardise all efforts towards making life easier for victims of violence in the state over the years.

” The Northern Governors Forum strongly condemns this attack and stands with Gov. Zulum who has demonstrated courage in personally reaching out to people in need despite the dangers.

” We urge him not to be deterred as he keeps working with security agencies to protect the lives and property of the people,”he said.

In another development, the Northern Governors Forum has mourned the death of elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi.

Lalong in a condolence message described the death of the elder statesman as a great loss to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole because of his enormous contributions to the political development of Nigeria.

The governor said the deceased played active role in the enthronement of democracy and its sustenance through his roles as a legislator in the First and Second Republics where he advocated for good governance, justice and equity.

He condoled with Fasanmi’s family, political associates and followers while praying God to grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)