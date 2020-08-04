Gombe Govt approves 230 hectares of land for establishment of Air Force Operational Base

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has approved 230 hectares of land for the establishment of Nigeria Air Force (NAF) operational base in the state.

Yahaya stated this in Gombe on Tuesday when he received a delegation from the Air Force Headquarters on a courtesy visit.

He said the decision of NAF to establish operational base in Gombe was a welcome development consodering the centrality of the state, sharing boundaries with all the states in the North East sub-region.



According to him, the geographical location of Gombe provides advantage, especially in strategizing in the course of ensuring security in the geo-political zone.

“Establishment of Air Force operational base is a welcome development, we have offered 230 hectares of land close to the Airport.

“We hope you will utilize the land, and also come with all the benefits others got from the Air Force.

“The establishment of the base will boost security in the state, and solidify the relationship between the state and security Agencies,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, leader of the delegation, AVM Idi Lubo, said the location of Gombe was strategic, hence the decision to site one of the operational bases in the state.

He said he knew the role Gombe played in terms of stabilising the region, and therefore thanked the government and people of the state.(NAN)