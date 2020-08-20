Police promise tight security during Ondo council poll

The Police Command in Ondo State has assured residents that adequate security will be provided ahead of the local government poll scheduled for Saturday.

ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, gave the assurance in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Okitipupa.

Leo-Ikoro said that the command would be involved in the protection of lives and property before, during and after the poll billed to hold across the 18 council areas.

He also said that meetings were held with chieftains of parties participating in the poll where they were told to warn their followers against thuggery, holiganism and perpetration of electoral fraud.

According to him, any culprit caught will face the wrath of the law.

“The whole command is ready and prepared for the poll as logistics, manpower and other arrangements are in place to ensure tight security.

“We also held meetings with chieftains of political parties to warn their followers as the police will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order by political thugs or electoral fraudsters.

“We will deploy our men to all the wards in the whole council to ensure the protection of lives and property,

”We assure residents of their security before, during and after the election,” Leo-Ikoro said. (NAN)