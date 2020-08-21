Recruitment: Police begin physical, credential screening Aug. 24

The police are conducting physical and credential screening for applicants who had successfully completed online registration for recruitment into constable cadre of the force between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mba said applicants were expected to appear at the various screening venues across the federation in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

“Applicants are to also appear with the following mandatory basic requirements: National Identity Number (NIN); Original and duplicate copies of credentials.

“Other mandatory requirements are O’ Level result(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

“Applicants are also to come with printout of application submission confirmation page with duly completed guarantor’s form,” he said.

He said applicants who fail to provide the basic mandatory requirements would not be considered for the screening.

The Force spokesman said that the exercise would take place at designated locations across all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mba said the detailed and specific guidelines for each state would be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to him, the screening and other activities touching on the recruitment would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

“The process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability,” he said.

The FPRO advised applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who would want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent citizens.

He warned that anyone found wanting or involved in criminal acts would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)