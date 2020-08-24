NIMASA commends Nigerian Navy on new anti-piracy law envorcement

Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General/CEO of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has commended the Nigerian Navy for the successful enforcement of the new anti-piracy law in the country.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, in a statement on Monday in Abujasaid that Jamoh in a commendation letter to the Naval Headquarters, noted the commendable achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the discharge of its responsibilities on security and other related matters.

Jamoh noted that the Navy had exhibited a high level of professionalism and expertise in collaboration with NIMASA, especially in the enforcement of the “Nigeria’s Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019.’’

The NIMASA director-general assured the Navy of continuous cooperation.

He further appreciated the service for keeping with its traditions and ensuring safer maritime boundaries and internal waters to the benefit of the country and the international community.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian Navy recently secured a conviction for the first time under the new anti-piracy law, of three of nine the persons involved in the hijack of an Equatorial Guinea flagged vessel, “MV ELOBEY VI’’ off Equatorial Guinea coast. (NAN)