Council lauds Navy healthcare delivery, recommends Reference Hospital for accreditation

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has recommended the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital in Calabar for accreditation with a view to enable the hospital undertake residency training for medical doctors and allied medical practitioners.

Registrar of the Council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, said this in Calabar when he led a team of Council members on an inspection tour of facilities and general assessment of medical services in the hospital.

Sanusi disclosed that the hospital was equipped with modern facilities and qualified medical personnel from all fields which signifies team work for effective healthcare delivery.

According to him, the Navy Reference Hospital has attained international standard status, adding that the man-power, facilities and healthcare delivery was commendable.

“Frankly speaking, the Navy Reference hospital is a good one; the hospital is fantastic with state of the art equipment comparable with hospitals that operates abroad.

“With this kind of facility coming up, we believe that medical tourism is becoming a thing of the past.

“On this, we want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, the Cheif of Defense Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command and the Director of Medical Services Nigerian Navy for having this Hospital,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, said that the accreditation process has enhanced their standard of service delivery.

Adeniran said that the observations that were raised during the last visit by the accreditation team have all been addressed.

He expressed confidence that the Navy Reference Hospital was 100 per cent ready for the accreditation.

“The accreditation will afford the hospital the readiness to undertake residency training for medical doctors and allied medical practitioners.

“The Nigerian Navy has contributed to health care delivery of personnel and the nation, and by extension, to Nigeria’s economy by constructing world class health facilities.

“No wonder visitors to our medical facilities always pour encomium on the Nigerian Navy. This would not have been possible without the persistent of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas.

“I use this opportunity to reiterate that the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to world class health service delivery shall not diminish,” he said.

In her briefing to the Council members, the Commander of the Hospital, Surgeon Commander Uchenna Okeke, said that all the departments in the hospital were manned by qualified professionals.

Okeke told the Council members that the Medical and Dental Departments were manned by qualified and experienced doctors of different specialties. (NAN)