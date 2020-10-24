Sani Bello Inaugurates Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Acts

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to receive complaints of Police brutality, abuse of human Rights and other unwholesome as well as extrajudicial acts particularly by the disbanded Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS) from any person or groups within the State with a view to delivering justice for all victims.

The inauguration which took place at the Government House in Minna, followed the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) to set up judicial Panels of Inquiry by all the State Governors to hear complaints and ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their States.

Terms of Reference include: to investigate any complaints of Police brutality, abuse of Human Rights and other extrajudicial acts by the disbanded SARS; to determine the nature of the acts of brutality, and level of violation of Human Rights committed by the dissolved squad.

The Panel is also to; make recommendations on positive reforms to be taken and policies to be developed and implemented to ensure that acts that may have led to violations are prevented in future among others

The Governor however said he may amend the terms of reference at anytime as it might be published in the State Gazette.

The team is expected to submit its report in one month time but subject to review, pointing out that they are to receive and investigate complaints from the inception of the SARS.

While he congratulating members of the Panel on their appointment, the Governor challenged them to be thorough, diligent and fair to all including the Police so as to ensure that justice is served to all parties without any bias.

The fourteen man Panel is headed by Justice Ishaku Usman with

Abdulrahim Tariq as the Secretary.

Responding, the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry Justice Ishaku Usman appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given them to serve, and assured that with the calibre of people made up in the Panel, the desired objectives will be achieved.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Niger State.