Gov. Bagudu Commends State Security Agencies

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended the security agencies in the state for their relentless efforts in the provision of security to the state.

The governor has also sympathised with the Police on the unfortunate incidences of the deaths of their colleagues,in the line of duty, in other parts of Nigeria.

Bagudu made the commendation today, Tuesday, during a visit to the Police Command in the state, where he was received by the DC Operations ,Mr. Godwin Eze .

He urged the security agencies to continue discharging their duties diligently , while at the same time, being mindful of the messages from a cross section of innocent and patriotic Nigerians, who supported them and also sought for improved security of their lives, as well as property.

Bagudu also vehemently condemned the hijack of an otherwise peaceful demonstration by youth, by some divisive elements, hoodlums and those who do not wish Nigeria well.

The Kebbi Governor reiterated that, the unity , peace and socio-economic prosperity of the nation, cannot in anyway be compromised.