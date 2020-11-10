NHRC Rescues 2-Year-Old Child Abandoned In Katsina By Father

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has rescued a 2-year-old (sick) child, Abdullahi Rabiu in Katsina who was allegedly abandoned by his father, Rabiu Tukur after separating from the victim’s mother.

The Commission has always warned parents and guardians to desist from any action or inaction that will lead to violation of the rights of any child saying, “Child neglect or abuse is a grave human rights violation that attracts severe punishment for any culprits”.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq. gave this warning in Abuja over the weekend while reacting to reports of alleged abandonment of a 2-year-old sick child, Master Abdullahi by his father in Barda Ajiwa town of Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Earlier, the Katsina state Coordinator of NHRC, Barrister Adamu Umaru Kasimu had swung into action upon receiving a petition from the family’s neighbors. He visited the family compound immediately for the necessary investigations in line with the Commission’s mandate and Standing Order and Rules of Procedure (STORP).

While conducting investigations into the matter, the Coordinator found that the mother of the sick child was separated from the father and she has no money to take him to the hospital for medical treatment.

He gathered that the mother of the sick child had informed her estranged husband about the health condition of their son and he reportedly did not show any concern.

In a bid to rescue the abandoned child and further sensitize the affected community on the provisions of the Child’s Rights Act 2003 and other human rights issues, the Coordinator held a meeting with the community and religious leaders emphasizing the readiness of the Commission to ensure that culprits of child abuse are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Coordinator used the opportunity to educate the Community on international treaties on the Rights of the Child like Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

Following the efforts of the Commission, the Father of the victim was arrested by the Police while the baby was admitted at Federal Medical Center Katsina for proper medical treatment.

