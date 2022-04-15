IGP orders deployment of police personnel nationwide for Easter

Determine to ensure a crime-free Easter celebrations,

the inspector general of police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered intensive security patrols of all public spaces and critical national assets across the country.

In a statement, Acting Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi says all State Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been been directed to provide adequate deployment of police personnel, and operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibility.

The IGP has equally ordered supervising officers to ensure confidence-boosting, proactive, and high visibility patrols the along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, recreation centres, banks, and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

While felicitating with Nigerians on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP appreciates the citizenry for their support and calls for continues cooperation with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.