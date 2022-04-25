IGP Upgrades Police Health Facilities For Efficiency

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has directed personnel of the Force to take full advantage of the police health care facilities in their respective commands and formations, especially in light of the recent acquisition and distribution of hospital equipment for both basic and advanced health services to police hospitals, clinics, and cottage health centres across the country.



In a statement, the IGP notes that the services of Police Hospitals are not restricted to Police personnel alone as members of the public can equally access and benefit from the services rendered at the facilities.

The IGP equally encourage personnel to engage in physical exercises, medical checks and good diet to improve their living conditions and reduce avoidable deaths while on duty.