IGP Patrols Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has patrolled the entire 163km stretch Abuja-Kaduna expressway for on the spot assessment of the security challenges and to personally supervise the operational deployment of officers drawn from the Police tactical squads to ensure the safety of travellers along the route.

A statement by the force Indicates that in the course of the patrol, the IGP mapped out some salient and strategic points along the Abuja-Kaduna express way which were immediately fortified with the deployment of operatives drawn from the Police Mobile Force Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, as well as airwing operatives in charge of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP Alkali equally visited personnel of the Armed Forces and Police deployed to Rijana to secure technical crew of the Nigeria Railway Corporation undertaking repair works at the damaged train coaches and rail line in the axis.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police solicits for active intelligence sharing with Law Enforcement Agencies for effective policing of all spaces.