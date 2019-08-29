Pantami Charges NCC to Checkmate Illegal Data Deduction

The Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has charged the Management of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to use their authority as the Telecom Regulators and investigate genuine complains by Nigerians about illegal data deduction by service providers stressing that sanctions should be meted out to culpable parties.

The Minister stated that he will push all Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Ministry to deliver effective and efficient service to Nigerians in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Directives.

Dr Pantami made this known today while making his remarks, shortly after been brief about the activities of the Commission by the Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

Pantami declared that the goal of the Ministry under his watch is to ensure Nigeria is moving progressively, nothing that all Chief Executive Officers under the Ministry will be giving a Key Performance Indicator (KPI).