National Identity Day: Nigeria Joins Coalition

By Victor Azu

Nigeria has formally joined the coalition of International Identity Day with the aim of speeding up the process of a unified identity for all Nigerians.

The unveiling of the national identity day emblem by Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, formally marks Nigeria’s membership of the coalition of international identity day.

The choice of September 16 is in recognition of SDGs goal 16:9 which calls for legal identity for all, including birth registration by 2030.

The significance of a unified identity for every Nigerian is therefore not lost on this gathering, as it holds huge implications for the nation’s security, planning, development and equitable distribution of resources.

And it seems that the agency saddled with this responsibility, National Identity Management Commission is prepared for the task ahead.

This commemoration may well be the tonic needed to arouse the consciousness of Nigerians to the gains of digital identification.